1st Since Notre Dame Fire: Yellow Vests Back in Streets Despite ‘Unifying’ Disaster & They Are Angry

Yellow Vests protests brought clashes and tear gas back to the streets of Paris, despite politicians’ calls for “unity” in the wake of the Notre Dame fire. For protesters, the response to the fire only showed more inequality.

Saturday’s protests mark the 23rd straight weekend of anti-government demonstrations, but the first since Notre Dame de Paris went up in flames on Monday. Officials were quick to criticize the protesters for returning to the streets so soon after the disaster.

“The rioters will be back tomorrow,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters on Friday. “The rioters have visibly not been moved by what happened at Notre-Dame.”

If this footage was from Russia, Syria, or Venezuela, rather than #France today, it would be televised incessantly all across our mainstream media. #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/fZf6MJzi1L — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) April 20, 2019

For many of the protesters, grief over the destruction of the 800-year-old landmark has made way for anger. With smoke still rising from Notre Dame, a group of French tycoons and businessmen pledged €1 billion to the cathedral’s reconstruction, money that the Yellow Vests say could be better spent elsewhere.

“If they can give dozens of millions to rebuild Notre Dame, they should stop telling us there is no money to respond to the social emergency,” trade union leader Philippe Martinez told France 24.

🔴 DIRECT - Gilets jaunes : barricade en feu et voitures vandalisées à Paris dans le quartier de Bastille.



Suivez notre live ➡️ https://t.co/WtdkZBbmmk#GiletsJaunes #Acte23 pic.twitter.com/880d1ly15g — Yahoo Actualités (@YahooActuFR) April 20, 2019

For weeks the people of France have been brutalised by their own government... limbs, eyes lost, people dead and there has been no media coverage or world outcry.

They are singing "We are here, we are here, even if Macron does not want, we are here".#GiletsJaunes #Acte23 #Paris pic.twitter.com/KtpRLqj96Y — Amreen Rizvi (@Amreen__Rizvi) April 20, 2019

Saturday’s protests saw a return to scenes familiar since the Yellow Vests first mobilized in November to protest a fuel tax hike. Demonstrators in Paris’ Bastille district set barricades on fire and smashed vehicles, and police deployed tear gas to keep the crowds at bay.

Boom!! Massive procession of #GiletsJaunes seen in #Paris moments ago for #ActeXXIII. They are vociferously and emphatically chanting "Revolution!" "Revolution!" Vive la France! #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/LoAvchpXkU — Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) April 20, 2019

Premières tensions à proximité de République. Des barricades, un cocktail molotov, et beaucoup de gaz lacrymogène #giletsjaunes #paris #acte23 pic.twitter.com/mBgb15tKhS — Marc Bettinelli (@MarcBettinelli) April 20, 2019

Sporadic incidents of vandalism and looting were reported across the city, and some journalists even reported rioters throwing feces at police.

If it weren't for social and alternative media, would you know that the Gillets Jaune protests were still going on?



This is why Western governments wish to clampdown on so-called "fake news". Losing their monopoly on information has been fatal to them.pic.twitter.com/H7o2GqTQTR — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) April 20, 2019

60,000 police officers were deployed across the country, and in Paris, a security perimeter was set up around Notre Dame. A planned march that would have passed the site was banned by police, and elsewhere, 137 protesters had been arrested by mid afternoon, police sources told Euronews.

Beginning as a show of anger against rising fuel costs in November, the Yellow Vests movement quickly evolved into a national demonstration of rage against falling living standards, income inequality, and the perceived elitism and pro-corporation policies of President Emmanuel Macron. Over 23 weeks of unrest, Macron has made several concessions to the protesters’ demands, but has thus far been unable to quell the rising dissent.

After Notre Dame caught fire on Monday, the president postponed a television address to the nation, during which he was expected to unveil a package of tax cuts and other economic reforms, another measure to calm the popular anger in France.

Macron's address will be held on Thursday.

(Photo Credit: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)