48 Hours in Sweden: Car Fires, Bombing, Gunfire

A series of violent incidents played out in Sweden over the span of 48 hours, including multiple mass car fires, a bombing, and a spray of gunfire, according to reports.

In Borås, a "heavy explosion" rocked a multi-family housing unit late at night.

"The houses shook, it really felt strong," a resident told Borås Tidning. "There are broken glass panes and a staircase that has been destroyed."

Police suspect an explosive was thrown into a stairwell, but are still investigating.

In Helsingborg, seven cars were destroyed in a two separate blazes.

"Unknown perpetrator is suspected to have started the fire," police said in a report, according to Fria Tider.

In Skåne, fires that damaged three vehicles nearly led to a more catastrophic disaster, as a goverment building also caught fire and could have become a major conflagration if firefighters had not arrived quickly, they say.

"The fire had spread to the skylight in the building. Had we arrived five minutes later, it could have gone really crazy," a rescue service commander told Sydsvenskan. "It could have been a fully developed fire in the roof construction, so we were lucky."

In Uppsala, police were called to investigate gunfire that had been heard near an apartment building.

“The police on site ascertained that gunshots had taken place,” Expressen reports. “Among other things, bullet holes have been found in the wall at a number of apartments. Casings have also been found at the site.”

“The police have prepared a report of serious weapons crime, serious illegal threats and the causing of danger to others, they write on their website.”

Additionally, a man was stabbed to death at a mall near Gävle on Thursday morning. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

