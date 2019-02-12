AfD Members Attacked by Antifa at Berlin Film Festival - Report

Members of the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were attacked by Antifa operatives while attending the Berlin film festival, according to a press release.

Four members of Junge Alternative (JA) say they were making their way down Karl Marx Boulevard in Berlin to attend a film screening when they were jumped by leftist radicals who were armed with makeshift weapons.

"There were about a half-dozen of them," said JA member Vadim Derksen. "They used improvised weapons they can't be arrested for, but which can do serious damage."

"They held batteries in their fists to strike with, and one of them had a wine glass which he smashed, and used the broken stem to stab at us like a knife. I was cut in the upper arm and didn't even notice it till I got home."

Derksen says their assailants called them "shit Nazis."

Another JA member suffered injuries to the head which required medical attention.

Party members say they had been invited to the screening – a film about how Jews lived in the Warsaw Ghetto – as a sort of "politically-motivated publicity stunt" by festival director Dieter Kosslick.

Kosslick's invitation was viewed as an implied "challenge" to AfD, which is routinely smeared as "anti-Semitic" by leftists and the mainstream media.

"We think it's a good idea Berlin festival director Dieter Kosslick wants to talk about anti-Semitism, but we think he's preaching to the the wrong crowd," Derksen said. "The real anti-Semitism in Germany today comes from Muslims, the real extremist violence from Antifa."

AfD MP Petr Bystron, who arrived at the theater just minutes after the ambush, slammed Kosslick, as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German press for inciting violence against party members via relentless propaganda.

"Members of the most successful German party of the postwar era are defamed, ostracized and attacked, and the mainstream media contribute to this atmosphere of division and hate," Bystron said. "Mr. Kosslick was just trying to defame the AfD and fan the flames of hatred by portraying us as somehow antisemitic, even though the AfD defends our Jewish citizens more than anyone. Mr. Kosslick is directly to blame for this attack."

AfD officials and party offices have been the targets of an increasing amount of political terrorism in recent months.

An AfD chairman was nearly beaten to death in what was believed to be an attempted assassination by Antifa in Bremen in January. Days earlier, an AfD office in Döbeln was targeted in a late-night bombing, and in December, Antifa and fellow left-wing activists attempted to storm an AfD office in Rosenheim.

Also, an 'assassination guide' published in January on an Antifa-linked German website instructed readers how they could work in teams to kill AfD politicians at rallies and party events.

(PHOTOS: Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images | Junge Alternative Berlin)