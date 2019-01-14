Afghan Migrant Stabs Pregnant Woman, Kills Unborn Baby - German Police

An Afghan migrant is suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman in a German hospital, killing her unborn baby, police say.

The victim, a 25-year-old Polish woman, was staying in hospital in the town of Bad Kreuznach, where she was visited by the Afghan 'asylum seeker' of the same age.

The two reportedly became embroiled in a heated argument when the Afghan allegedly pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed the young woman.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed into emergency surgery.

Her unborn child did not survive the attack.

The Afghan fled the scene, but was later arrested at a train station and has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Polish and German officials known for staunch anti-mass migration positions have addressed the attack.

“It’s time for Europe to fight for it’s life,” Polish MP Dominik Tarczyński told the Gateway Pundit. “They will kill us all, one by one.”

German MP Petr Bystron also weighed in, saying, "Illegal immigration is not mercy – it is murder."

"While the radical left in the USA wants to persuade you that illegal immigrants are no more criminal than legal ones, or than normal citizens, we here in Germany have been experiencing what mass illegal immigration means since 2015: Violence against women, against children, against Jews, against gays,” Bystron warned.

“The simple fact is: if you are willing to break a country’s laws to get in, you are probably willing to break them again once you are in – with horrible, tragic consequences for the most vulnerable members of society."

Also this weekend, a 23-year-old Afghan migrant was arrested in connection with the death of an 87-year-old woman in Jena, Germany, after her body was discovered in the basement of her home, according to Jenaer Nachrichten.

