African Migrant Arrested In Stabbing of Child In German Town

An African migrant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing an 11-year-old boy in the small town of Vilshofen, Germany.

The young boy suffered deep gashes and puncture wounds in his upper body and neck from a knife attack by a 25-year-old Eritrean, according to police.

The boy’s health is improving after emergency surgery and the suspected assailant has been apprehended.

The African migrant is now being investigated for attempted murder, although his motive remains unclear, police say.

Additionally, just last week, at least nine victims were stabbed on a bus in Luebeck, Germany, by an Iranian migrant.

Violent crime has surged in Germany in recent years, due in large part to an influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East who often target women and children.

German MP Stephan Brandner (Alternative For Germany) recently blasted Chancellor Angela Merkel on the floor of the Bundestag, asserting that Germany "will suffer for decades due to Merkel’s misjudgments."

Brandner pointed out that “thanks to open borders,” Germany’s courts are now clogged with “tens of thousands of offenders” charged with “knife killings, stabbings, and sexual offenses.”

A study conducted in 2017 by the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs discovered a direct link between mass migration and the rise of violent crime in Germany.

