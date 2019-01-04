Migrant Serial Sex Criminal Attacks 11-Year-Old Girl In Sweden

An African migrant with a lengthy rap sheet has been found guilty of assault and attempted robbery of an 11-year-old girl in Stockholm, according to local media.

"Bashiri Sahabu is a citizen of Burundi and has committed a very large number of sex crimes and other crimes in Sweden," Fria Tider reports.

Sahabu has been sentenced for a new slew of crimes, including two cases of sexual assault, a case of assault, attempted robbery, petty theft and small drug offenses.

After being released from prison in October, 2018, Sahabu returned to "terrorizing young girls" on public transit in Sweden - illicit behavior for which he had already been convicted but not deported.

One attack involved an 11-year-old girl whom he attempted to mug on a bus.

"Give me the mobile, or I'll beat you," Sahabu reportedly told his victim.

"No you don't get my mobile!" the young girl screamed, managing to fight the 28-year-old off.

Sahabu has reportedly been convicted of a series of offenses, including a vicious attack on a young girl on a train, and sexual assault of an 11-year-old who was riding a train with her grandmother.

Sahabu's other prior convictions include attempted rape, sexual assault, unlawful threats, theft, poaching, rough theft and robbery.

He has now been sentenced to 10 months in prison, but may only serve approximately six months due to loopholes enabling an early release.

(PHOTO: Marilia Kimie Shimabukuro / Getty Images)