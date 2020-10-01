American Embassy Employee Dies After Apparent Brutal Attack in Ukraine

An American woman working at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, has died after an apparent attack near the facility, authorities say.

The unidentified victim had reportedly gone jogging in a park but never returned, according to reports.

A passerby found her suffering from severe injuries near railroad tracks in a forest area located in the same district as the embassy.

She was taken to hospital, but passed away later that day, Ukrainian authorities said, explaining that a U.S. embassy identity card had been found in her belongings.

“The underage witness shows where he found the body of a US citizen with the mannequin to the Kiev Police investigative-operational group,” Artem Shevchenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote on social media.

“Ukrainian National Police is investigating her death as a deliberate murder (there is connection to a potential suspect, he is sought), but an accident is not excluded. The body was in sports clothes and in headphones. The death of reckless pedestrians as a result of train injury is not uncommon on the railway.”

We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) September 30, 2020

The U.S. Embassy Kiev addressed the incident in a statement on social media, writing, "We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kiev community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kiev are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death."

The woman is believed to have been the wife of a U.S. foreign service officer and held a non-diplomatic position at the embassy, according to the Guardian.

(PHOTO: DANIL / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)