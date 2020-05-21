Asylum Workers Sound Alarm On Violent Criminals Posing as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Employees of asylum centers in the Netherlands are warning that many North African criminals are posing as ‘unaccompanied minors’ to exploit the system and gain free accommodation.

Workers from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) say they are terrified of violent males from so-called ‘safe countries’ who have little chance of obtaining legal residence but instead claim to be underage minors and thus qualify for protections afforded to child foreign nationals.

“Often these Moroccans, Tunisians, and Algerians are not minors at all, but have false papers with them. Or no papers at all,” a COA employee told Dagblad van het Noorden.

“They are then assured that they will at least have shelter until the age of 18. They just try and often they succeed.”

The migrants engage in a variety of crimes, including theft and robbery, and exchange their plunder in transactions that can often turn chaotic.

“They destroy things, fight over them and steal everything that's loose," one worker said. "They have absolutely no respect for us or COA."

“These are hardened street criminals who have nothing to lose. We’re waiting for the first incident where an employee gets a knife in the belly.”

COA employees are reportedly forbidden from speaking to media without authorization, but an increasing number of anonymous whistleblowers are coming forward to sound the alarm.

“Many of our colleagues are despondent and fearful of this group,” a COA worker said.

“When we talk to them about something, we are immediately ‘racists.’ That's what they immediately call them. That hurts, because we try to do our best for refugees.”

A new report on crimes committed by foreigners in the Netherlands revealed a stunning 30 percent increase of incidents in asylum centers, with citizens of the aforementioned ‘safe countries’ implicated in roughly one-third of total cases.

The impact of the findings is compounded by the fact that the number of migrants staying in asylum centers has reportedly fallen drastically over the past five years, from 47,7000 in 2015 to 27,000 in 2019.

(PHOTO: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images)