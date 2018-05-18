AUSTRIA: Migrant In ‘Bad Mood’ Murders Girl, Dumps Body In Trash

A 16-year-old Chechen Muslim has admitted to murdering a 7-year-old girl in Vienna, telling police he was in a “bad mood” at the time.

The victim was found in a dumpster, nearly decapitated.

The teen told police he was “having a bad day,” which contributed to his “bad mood” and “general rage” at the time of the vicious stabbing.

The girl, Hadishat, and her killer, Robert K., were familiar to each other as neighbors, family friends and fellow Chechens.

According to reports, he lured her into his vacant apartment, leading her into the bathroom, where he attacked her with a serrated bread knife, stabbing her so savagely in the neck that her head was nearly dismembered.

He eventually wrapped her body in plastic and threw it in a nearby dumpster, which police discovered after seeing her protruding feet.

Austrian media reports that Robert K. faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, and is currently under careful state protection because he has been threatened by fellow inmates.

“My impression is that he is a polite, well-mannered young man,” says his lawyer, who is renowned for representing Islamic migrants in homicide cases. “He seems like a model student to me.”

Last week, a Chechen migrant went on a bloody stabbing spree in Paris, killing one and maiming four more victims, while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

Another Chechen connected to the Paris killer was later arrested in France, where he has been employed by the French immigration agency.

Chechnya’s population is overwhelmingly adherent to Sunni Islam.

