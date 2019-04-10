Austria Warns EU of "New Massive Migration Movement"

A new migration wave is on the verge of flooding Europe, Austria's interior minister has warned.

In a letter to Brussels obtained by Kronen Zeitung, Interior Minister Herbert Kickl cites Europol statistics indicating that thousands of migrants are already on Europe's southeastern doorstep, and many more can be expected.

"We all still remember the images of the mass immigration of 2015/2016," Kickl says. "It would be irresponsible to twiddle one's thumb and wait until tens of thousands of migrants are on the border."

"A political repair-and-patchwork mentality does not bring us anywhere in the E.U. — only a clear, proactive strategic approach. It's about averting a new crisis rather than waiting for it to erupt."

"Large-scale migration from Turkey to Europe" is kicking into gear as the weather improves, he says, with some 60,000 'asylum seekers' in Greece, and another 5,000 each in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, respectively.

"5.6 million Syrian refugees in the Middle East show the clear potential of a new massive migration movement," Kickl says.

The interior minister provided the following statistics regarding migrant arrivals and apprehensions to support his case:

Greece: around 7850 arrivals (up 5% over the same period last year)

Macedonia: around 3380 apprehensions (up 185%)

Serbia: about 1400 apprehensions (down 33%)

Albania: around 1,460 apprehensions (up 6%)

Bosnia-Herzegovina: around 3,700 apprehensions (up 183%)

Hungary: around 720 border crossings (up 31%)

Slovenia: around 1300 apprehensions (up 120%)

Kickl has vowed that Austria is "determined to take every measure necessary to prevent illegal migration," and is calling upon top EU officials to "coordinate our respective contingency plans for a new mass influx."

Kickl is also requesting cooperation from governments in Turkey and the Western Balkans to hold the line and prevent "the onward journey of refugees and migrants" – a task he says will require substantially more financial support from the EU.

(PHOTO: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)