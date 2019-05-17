Belgian Authorities Clear Migrants From 'No-Go' Transit Station

Belgian officials announced that all migrants have been cleared from a Brussels transit station that had become a de facto 'no-go zone' due to their presence and a reported outbreak of diseases.

“On the initiative of Minister of Asylum and Migration, Maggie De Block, and thanks to a collaboration between various authorities, officials and organizations, the Brussels North Station has been evacuated today,” Minister De Block's office said in a press release on Friday.

“The transmigrants will first receive shelter in the homeless centers in Brussels. There they receive customized information from Fedasil about voluntary return or asylum procedures. However, those who return to the North Station will be transferred to a closed asylum center.”

Brussels-North, one of the city’s busiest transportation hubs, had been overrun by illegal migrants, presenting security and health hazards that ultimately led to a recent suspension of bus services by local unions who cited an alleged spread of malaria, tuberculosis, and scabies.

Additionally, Agence Bruxelles Proprété, responsible for handling cleaning operations at the station, determined employees should be vaccinated against multiple strains of hepatitis in order to work at the facility.

Mounting pressure forced the government to finally mitigate the crisis.

Dankzij samenwerking tussen verschillende overheden, instanties en organisaties hebben we zonet Noordstation ontruimd. Actie verliep vlot en politieactie was overbodig. #gewoondoenhttps://t.co/uMkgU3Hy7j #BeGov — Maggie De Block (@Maggie_DeBlock) May 17, 2019

“I am very happy with this important breakthrough,” De Block said. “We are now giving the Noordstation back to the commuters and travelers.”

“A train station is not a reception center. The circumstances were not humane, neither for transmigrants, nor for the travelers and people who had to work there.”

Infowars Europe has reported regularly about the plight of Brussels-North and other public transit stations in the globalist stronghold, many of which are becoming hotspots for crime and violence often perpetrated by migrants.

(PHOTO: Office of Minister Maggie De Block)