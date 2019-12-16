Belgian City's Migrant Population Nearly Doubles

The number of migrants currently residing in Ghent, Belgium, has nearly doubled in just four years, according to local media.

More than 3,000 'refugees' are spread out across the city's asylum facilities, which are full to overflowing.

“Most newcomers are Afghans, Syrians and Somalis,” SCEPTR reports. “Together, these three nationalities make up around 60 percent of all refugees. More than 75 percent of the refugees are men.”

Despite the increasing flow of migrants, Ghent officials claim the city can handle the influx and that there is little opposition from citizens.

“Ghent can handle this,” said local official Rudy Coddens. “There is great solidarity between the various cultural communities. There is also support from the population.”

“We hear little grumbling. The figures are not high compared to the total inflow into Belgium.”

Due to the immense strain being placed on refugee facilities in Ghent, authorities recently announced the re-opening of a pontoon-based 'asylum center' to accommodate overflow migrants, as Infowars Europe reported.

The floating Reno shelter, a former prison boat, was originally used as a reception center during the 2015 migration crisis, but was abruptly closed a year later.

Infowars Europe has regularly documented the spike in crime and unsavory behavior introduced by migrants and 'asylum seekers' to Belgium, including a recent alcohol ban imposed in a Brussels district due to violence and fighting by drunk migrants.

The number of people seeking asylum in Europe is up 10 percent from 2018, according to figures compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

(PHOTO: HATIM KAGHAT/AFP via Getty Images)