BELGIUM: Grand Mosque of Brussels Pushing Violent Jihad on Followers

Attendees of the Grand Mosque of Brussels in Belgium are being indoctrinated in radical Islamic teachings, a government anti-terrorism body has discovered.

A confidential report by the Unit for Coordination and Threat Analysis (OCAM) reveals that manuals and training being employed by Saudi-backed imams at the Islamic and Cultural Centre of Belgium (CICB) advocate for the persecution of homosexuals and Jews, and incite “followers to enter into armed jihad,” according to the Brussels Times.

“The OCAM says that the report, being around 40 pages, in particular details the contents of training manuals, one of which forms part of educational material around the leadership of Al-Qaeda,” the Times reports.

RTL has reprinted select portions of the report which state, “The teaching of the Muslim religion of the Arab section of the Islamic and Cultural Center of Belgium is in no way adapted to the Belgian or European reference framework. Salafist ideas and doctrines that encourage the rejection of any different ideas and fundamental constitutional rights and freedoms.”

The CICB, which houses the Grand Mosque, is heavily funded by Saudi Arabia, but the Belgian government recently announced that it will terminate the long-term lease effective March 2019 in an effort to ‘combat extremism.’

OCAM also warned in a 2017 report that “an increasing number of mosques are under the influence of Wahhabism” in Belgium.

The revelations come concurrently with the release of findings of a government study that demonstrate Belgium is splintering along Islamic and cultural fault lines.

Seeking to measure the “temperature in society,” the Flemish Minister For Integration commissioned a survey of Turks, Moroccans, and native Belgians (among others) living in the Flanders region.

39% of Turkish respondents said their religious faith ‘must precede’ Belgian law, and 23% of Moroccans agreed, while only 18% of Belgians believe that Islam is compatible with the ‘Western way of life.’

31% of Turks were opposed to homosexuality, saying gay men and women should not be allowed to live how they wish. Only 2% of Belgians said the same.

(PHOTO: Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)