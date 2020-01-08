Belgium Moving Hundreds of Migrants to Air Force Base

Hundreds of 'asylum seekers' will soon be housed at an air force base in Belgium, despite a local mayor initially rejecting the plan, according to reports.

Koksijde air base will serve as an auxiliary asylum center due to an increasing flow of migrants into Belgium which has overwhelmed existing facilities and resources.

The base was temporarily used to house migrants during the 2015 crisis.

"We show goodwill and respond to the demand to receive 300 asylum seekers at the base until the end of June," said Koksijde Mayor Marc Vanden Bussche, who is described by Belgian media as sounding "negative" when he announced the plan.

"We maintain that such a large number is too much for one municipality. A spread remains a much better solution. We suggested reactivating the local reception initiatives of the past, but that was not feasible in the short term, according to the minister."

Mayor Vanden Bussche originally declined a request to accept 400 migrants in his community, however, he seems to have been pressured or coerced into changing his tune by Minister of Asylum and Integration Maggie De Block.

"Let me be clear: it has nothing to do with humanitarian reasons. We understand very well that there is a reception problem. But we would have a big security problem if we would do this," Vanden Bussche asserted just weeks ago.

"We understand the question for asylum, and we will continue to try and find a solution after New Year’s, but at the moment it is 100% negative for us."

Immense strain is being placed on 'refugee' facilities across Belgium.

In Ghent, authorities recently announced the re-opening of a pontoon-based 'asylum center' to accommodate overflow migrants, as Infowars Europe reported.

Infowars Europe has regularly documented the spike in crime and unsavory behavior introduced by migrants and 'asylum seekers' to Belgium, including a recent alcohol ban imposed in a Brussels district due to violence and fighting by drunk migrants.

The number of people seeking asylum in Europe spiked 10 percent from 2018 to 2019, according to figures compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

(PHOTO: Vdkdaan / Wikimedia Commons)