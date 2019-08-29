Belgium to Open Asylum Center Packed With 'Young Men' on Concerned Citizens

Belgian citizens in the town of Dormaal are alarmed at the secretive opening of a new asylum center which will be packed with 'young men,' according to local media.

Concerned residents say they have been given little information about the facility, which is scheduled to house some 130 migrants by the fall.

"We all hear rumors here, but there is no sound communication. It is clear that people want to set up such an asylum center here in silence, without notifying the local population," a resident told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Will we dare to leave our children outside? Will there be more burglaries? Will our houses fall in value? There are so many questions that we cannot get an answer to today. And if it had to be about taking care of families, okay, but almost all of them are young men."

Fedasil, the federal agency for the housing of asylum seekers, has reportedly signed an 18-month lease on a former nursing home, but citizens say they have been given little to no information about the plans.

"In this situation, we are a bit speedy and we are not asking for it," said Mayor Boudewijn Herbots. "It is an agreement between Anima Care and the federal government and as a city we are not involved in this."

"We realize that people on the run must be taken care of in a decent manner, but on the other hand the local community must also be taken into account."

Infowars Europe has regularly documented the spike in crime and unsavory behavior introduced by migrants and 'asylum seekers' to Belgium, including a recent alcohol ban imposed in a Brussels district due to violence and fighting by drunk migrants.

