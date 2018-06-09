Bilderberg Security Massive Enough to Stop Migrant Crisis

Attendees of this year’s Bilderberg meeting in Turin, Italy, are reaping the benefits of a highly secure environment that's capable of stopping the migrant crisis in Europe.

Hundreds of police officers, military personnel and undercover security agents are patrolling a vast region that encompasses the NH Lingotto hotel, 8 Gallery shopping mall, and grounds of a former flagship Fiat factory. Law enforcement has also been stationed in more remote areas far from the complex.

The security detail is so large and multi-faceted that it could practically stop the flow of migrants illegally entering Europe if it were used for that endeavor.

Interestingly, despite the immense collective wealth of more than 130 elites in attendance, the hefty expense of guarding the Bilderbergers from peasants and prying eyes will likely be passed on to local taxpayers.

The Bilderberg website addresses expenses and funding briefly on its website: “The expenses of maintaining the small secretariat of Bilderberg Meetings are covered wholly by private subscription. The hospitality costs of the annual meeting are the responsibility of the steering committee member(s) of the host country.”

The 2013 Bilderberg meeting was held in Watford, England, and security protocols were overseen by Hertfordshire police, who refused to reveal costs for security prior to the event.

“The organizers of the event are paying for a private security firm who will be providing security at the venue,” said a spokesman at the time. “In addition, the organizers have agreed to contribute towards policing costs relating to the event.”

Month later, Hertfordshire taxpayers were saddled with a $700,000 bill after costs more than doubled Bilderberg’s ‘contribution.’

Austrian taxpayers funded a 2,100 strong police force to patrol Bilderberg in 2015.