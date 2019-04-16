Bombings in Sweden Up 30% From Last Year

There were 48 explosions reported in Sweden in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from 37 during the same period last year, according to local media.

Figures released by the Crime Prevention Council indicate that bombings and destructive blasts are on the rise, with hand grenades and fireworks being used in many cases.

"It is mainly in the metropolitan regions that most blasting takes place," Sveriges Radio reports.

"The blasts are classified as general hazardous destruction by explosive, and last year, 162 cases were reported. Of these, 47 occurred in the Stockholm region and 56 in the southern region, which includes Malmö."

The latest blast, which has been called "heavy" by police, took place on Monday in Malmö, causing substantial damage to a multi-family dwelling.

"There are many windows that were crushed in connection with this explosion," said police officer Henrik Mårtensson, also citing damage to cars parked nearby. "So it has been a powerful detonation."

A 12-year-old girl was wounded in the blast while she slept.

"The injured, a 12-year-old girl, was located in an apartment in the house and she was taken to hospital," a police report explained.

Multi-explosion nights have become a frequent occurrence in Sweden's 'multicultural paradise' of Malmö.

International logistics giant UPS recently suspended all home deliveries in the Malmö district of Rosengård, citing attacks on drivers.

Malmö has seen a surge in crime in recent years, ranging from grenade and firebombing attacks, to rape and gang violence -- a reality even mainstream media has been forced to acknowledge.

(PHOTO: JOHAN NILSSON/AFP/Getty Images)