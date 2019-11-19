Bosnia Launching 24-Hour Curfew For Migrant Camps Due to Overwhelmed Border Towns

Bosnia has imposed 24-hour curfews on migrant camps along its border with Croatia amid a crisis that has been boiling for months, according to reports.

Authorities have announced that migrants can only leave camps near Bihac and Velika Kladusa if they vow to never return, and that no new migrants will be allowed to enter the camps.

Camps Bira and Miral, which are operated by the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM), reportedly house some 2,500 migrants, while a total of approximately 5,000 migrants are gathered in the area as they make their way towards Croatia and the E.U.

Local citizens have increased protests as thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa have poured into their towns, wreaking havoc and fueling a security emergency that has some residents debating leaving altogether.

Signs reading "Free Bihac" and "IOM go home" were carried by protesters who say they have effectively become captives in their own hometowns.

"We only want our peace," one female protester told Poland Daily. "I recently read that the U.N. appealed against closing Camp Bira and against restraining [the migrants] movement, but what about me? My movement is restrained. At 4 p.m. we are all locked in."

Another local woman expressed outrage at the transformation of her daily life.

"We can't sleep calmly at night," she said. "During the day, they run through our yards."

"Are we safe after all the years we've been living here, where we grew old? Do we have to run away and leave it to them?"

In response, migrants have complained about poor conditions and food shortages, saying Bosnians should show more compassion and sympathy.

