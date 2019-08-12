District Imposes Alcohol Ban to Combat Unruly Migrants

A municipality in Brussels has introduced a "general alcohol ban" in response to an increase of violence and chaos being perpetrated by drunk migrants in the area, according to local media.

Illegal "transit migrants" who have been accumulating at busy Brussels-North transit station and nearby Maximilian Park are beginning to overrun nearby neighborhoods in the Schaarbeek district of Brussels, often attacking each other as well as locals and police while drunk.

"Some migrants went to the night shops in Brabant and Aarschotstraat to buy cheap alcohol, which they could consume in groups," SCEPTR reports. "You regularly have groups of 10 to 15 men who cause a nuisance and act aggressively towards the police under the influence of the alcohol."

"Heavy fighting" has broken out on multiple occasions, with knives and weapons being used in some skirmishes.

"Now that there is less reception via the Maximilian Park, and now that the migrants are also not allowed to stay at the North Station, they are moving to places in the neighborhood where they can meet," said Schaarbeek official Marc Weber.

"Because the problem of migration is not being addressed, it is shifting."

Migrants are also known to hold large, late-night parties in the streets.

Dozens of African migrants recently terrorized a neighborhood in Antwerp, Belgium, when the party they were attending was shut down after it had spiraled out of control.

Local residents were subjected to physical attacks, burglaries, and vandalism as a roving mob reportedly wreaked havoc in the streets for hours.

Westerners are being conditioned to submit to social justice mobs and the cult of multiculturalism.

(PHOTO: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)