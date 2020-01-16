Brussels Police Bust 'Immigrant Gang' For Sex Trafficking Underage Girls

Brussels police arrested members of a notorious 'immigrant gang' after a missing 16-year-old French girl and at least two others were discovered to have been kidnapped and forced into prostitution by the group, according to reports.

Seven members of 'Fioulgang,' a clan of around 50 people known to police for committing at least 200 crimes, were apprehended after police tracked suspicious activity leading them to a house in the Brussels municipality of Uccle.

There, officers reportedly discovered three underage French girls who had been locked up for weeks and forced into nonconsensual sex acts with a large number of men who had been flocking to the residence.

One of the girls, a 16-year-old, had allegedly run away from home with her boyfriend, who sold her to the gang for 2,000 euros.

"The 16-year-old girl was subsequently locked up by the gang, who imprisoned her in various locations, including a basement in Uccle and a hotel in Ixelles," Brussels Times reports. "The gang took control of the girl’s mobile phone and created an online profile for her on a prostitution website, charging an hourly fee of €150."

"Over two weeks, the underage girl received over 160 calls from ‘customers.’"

The girl's boyfriend allegedly hung around for a short time, but his whereabouts are now unknown.

"We can confirm that there has been a judicial investigation since the beginning of 2020 following the disappearance of a minor in France, who was forced to prostitute in Belgium," says public prosecutor Willemien Baert.

“The investigation led to the arrest of seven suspects, including the organizer of prostitution of the underage girl. All suspects were placed under arrest warrant for the exploitation and prostitution of a minor, with the circumstance that this was the main activity of an association for human trafficking."

All of the suspects are between the ages of 20 and 25, including two rappers who have achieved a modicum of success of YouTube.

The gang is known to specialize in "armed robberies, drug trafficking, theft, forbidden weapons, incitement to riots and so-called 'sack-jackings,' where the windows of slowing cars are smashed and handbags are stolen," according to SCEPTR.

(PHOTO: AURORE BELOT/AFP via Getty Images)