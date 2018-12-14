Cars Torched Across Sweden

Swedish police are investigating a slew of arson attacks over the last two nights as cars and taxis were torched across Malmö.

"A total of eleven cars were damaged in a fire on Solröksgatan during the night," police say in a report. "Five of the cars are expected to be completely destroyed. Initially there was a risk of spreading to a nearby garage, but the rescue service was able to prevent spreading."

"There is currently no natural cause for car fires. The place is locked down pending a technical examination. A preliminary investigation has begun on gross fire damage. There is currently no arrest or detention in the case."

The latest fires come after five vehicles associated with taxi companies were set ablaze the night before, according to Intelligence Fusion.

Swedish media outlet Fria Tider confirms that there have been consecutive nights of arson attacks in Malmö.

Intelligence Fusion has composed an accompanying report mapping shooting and detonation incidents in Malmö during the first two weeks of December.

Shootings & Detonations in #Malmö in December 2018:



- Majority of Incidents likely linked to ongoing gang conflict

- Multiple cars torched this month including Taxis

- 12 Shootings recorded nationwide this month

- Over 200 Shootings recorded in 2018 in #Sweden #svpol #malmo pic.twitter.com/mogl5UQCuA — Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) December 14, 2018

Malmö was the scene of multiple detonations and a shooting at a medical facility in the span of just 12 hours last week, as Infowars Europe reported.

Infowars Europe has reported often on the epidemic of car burnings in Sweden, including a firebombing blitz that saw approximately 100 vehicles torched in a single night in August, which authorities initially blamed on 'back to school unrest.'

Today more cars are being set on fire in Sweden in just one month than during the whole decade of the 70s.



Here is a chart showing the number of car arsons per year in Sweden.



You have to ask the question. Where did it all go wrong?



Last night some 90 cars were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5TTnCAlTaI — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 14, 2018

"Today more cars are being set on fire in Sweden in just one month than during the whole decade of the 70s," pointed out independent journalist Peter Sweden. "Here is a chart showing the number of car arsons per year in Sweden. You have to ask the question. Where did it all go wrong?"

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)