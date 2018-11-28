Chuck Norris Visits Fellow "Street Fighter" Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted legendary martial artist Chuck Norris during the American actor's visit to Budapest.

Norris, a lifelong Christian, was invited by Hungarian Baptist Aid as an honored guest for their annual 'Shoebox Action' event.

He and his wife toured a training facility for anti-terrorism forces, declaring it the "best demonstration" he has ever witnessed in a video shared by PM Orban to social media.

"I feel like I know you already," Norris told Orban during a warm introduction. "I've read so much about you that I feel like we've already met."

Orban semi-jokingly asserted he is despised by leftists more than Donald Trump, saying, "Ninety percent of comments about me are negative. The liberals hate me."

"I am a street fighter, basically," the fiercely nationalistic Hungarian leader said. "I am not coming from the elite. I am coming from a small village 40 kilometers from here."

Orban drove Norris and his wife to visit a training center for an elite "anti-terrorist unit."

"They are the toughest guys, the highest level and quality of defending the people," Orban praised.

Following the tour, Norris expressed his awe.

"I have seen training all over the world, and this is the best demonstration I've seen," he said.

Norris is a beloved figure in Hungary, due in part to the worldwide popularity of the 'Chuck Norris meme.'

Hungarian animation studio Delov Digital released an ultra-viral 'Christmas greetings' themed video starring a CGI version of Norris in 2013.

During a 2006 online poll to christen Megyeri Bridge, which links Buda and Pest across the Danube River, Chuck Norris' name was a leading choice amongst voters.

(PHOTO: Viktor Orban / Facebook)