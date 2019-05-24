Danish Populists Propose Asylum Freeze, Deportations

The Danish People's Party (DF) has put forward a proposal that includes a five year freeze on accepting asylum seekers at the country's borders and provisions for deportations.

Denmark's most powerful right-wing faction hopes to implement a moratorium on accepting migrants who have traveled through Sweden or Germany that would last through 2025.

"If you, as a refugee or migrant, come to the German-Danish border from New Year and five years on, you will be rejected and asked to seek asylum in Germany instead. And the same at the border with Sweden," DR reports.

"And if you come to Denmark anyway, you will be placed in a departure center, while Denmark negotiates for cash payment, to send you back to a refugee camp in the area you come from."

The proposal comes as the Danish government works to convert temporary border controls with both Germany and Sweden into permanent, hard boundaries.

"We do not want you to seek asylum directly in Denmark in the coming years," says DF party chairman Kristian Thulesen Dahl. "This means that if you come to the Danish border from a peaceful country, typically Germany, then you are told that it is in Germany you have to seek."

"If you still come to Denmark and want to seek asylum, you go to an exit center and are told that we will help you back to your neighbourhood by simply paying us off. The result will be that you do not get asylum in Denmark, and that is the definition of an asylum freeze that we can then implement."

The plan's proponents say it would eliminate some 4,000 'asylum seekers' per year, saving taxpayers up to $300 million, the majority of which would be used to increase pension payments to Danish senior citizens.

"The question is, how many people will want to come to Denmark if they know that we have a system where we will send them back," said Thulesen Dahl. "And then I think there is a fairly great understanding in Germany for our proposal. I also think they are quite tired of people traveling through six to seven safe countries before seeking asylum."

(PHOTO: Benjamin Nolte/picture alliance via Getty Images)