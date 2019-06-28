Ten Migrants "Unrepentant" During Trial For Gang Rape of German Girl

Trial has begun for 11 suspects in the alleged gang rape of a German girl last year, with some of the defendants described as indifferent and even belligerent in the court room.

A total of 11 men have been accused of participating in the rape of an 18-year-old girl in the bushes outside a nightclub in Freiburg on October 13, 2018, with 10 of them hailing from Syria, Iraq, and Algeria, and one more from Germany.

One of the defendants reportedly shouted, "Whoever photographs me will go to hell!" while raising his middle finger to court room observers.

“Also in court there was no question of repentance among the defendants,” SCEPTR reports. “When the charges against them were read out, they stared uninterested at the ceiling. They then refused to cooperate or to make confessions and showed no respect for the victim, or for women in general.”

One person present described the men as "really arrogant."

The defendants claim that not only did the girl have sex with them consensually – she demanded it.

"The alleged perpetrator claims that sexual intercourse was not only consensual, but that she massively demanded it," says the attorney for the primary suspect, Majd H.

Prosecutors contradict this claim, asserting the victim cried throughout the attack, which is believed to have lasted over 2.5 hours, and that she attempted to fight back against her assailants, but was restrained by force.

Majd H. is alleged to have drugged the young girl before tearing her clothes off outside the club and proceeding to rape her.

He then reportedly went back inside the club and told his friends, "a woman you can f**k is waiting outside."

As Infowars Europe reported at the time, Majd H. arrived in Germany in 2014 and is believed to have links to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian militia group.

He also already held a criminal record and was reportedly walking free despite warrants for his arrest and links to another gang rape in 2017.

"The primary defendant, a 22-year-old from Syria, is accused of being a prolific offender who was the subject of unenforced arrest warrants for other crimes at the time of the alleged rape," Euronews reports.

The trial is expected to last approximately four months, and a verdict could be delivered in December.

