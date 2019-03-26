Denmark Paying UN to Stem Migration From Africa

Denmark has announced a fresh cash injection for programs designed to stem the flows of African migration at their sources.

Funding totaling approximately $1.5 million (10 million DKK) will be directed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) appeal for the Mediterranean route, according to a statement from Denmark's Foreign Ministry.

"Efforts are taking place in the countries of origin and transit of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Senegal and Sudan and can help reduce further migration flows," the Foreign Ministry explains.

"Activities include information campaigns on risks and realistic outcomes of travel, strengthening local authorities' capacity to handle migration and protection, help with voluntary return of migrants and refugee integration in host communities and resettlement, desert rescue, protection of unaccompanied children, victim assistance for gender-based violence, monitoring of conditions in detention centers in Libya and evacuation from Libya of vulnerable refugees to Niger for further resettlement."

Top Danish officials recently visited Frontex operations in Sicily, including Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Minister of Integration Inger Støjberg, and Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tørnæs.

"It is crucial that we strengthen the EU's external borders if we are to handle the migration pressures against Europe in the future," Tørnæs said. "At the same time, it is crucial that we strengthen efforts on migration routes in the Sahel region, including with support for local authorities, so that they can better fight human trafficking networks, and that we contribute to information efforts so that young Africans are not tempted - with their lives - into a hopeless journey towards Europe."

It is interesting to note that Denmark's latest contribution to the UNHCR's Mediterranean efforts are lower than in previous years - 35 million DKK in 2018 and 15 DKK in 2017.

In November, 2018, Infowars Europe helped bring to light revelations that migrants were using preloaded MasterCard debit cards bearing insignias of the UNHCR and EU to pay for goods and services along their journeys.

Denmark appears to be moving in a different direction on issues related to immigration than many European countries, recently announcing plans to start sending migrants home instead of integrating them, quarantining certain foreign criminals on an isolated island, and stripping a Moroccan jihadist of his Danish citizenship in a landmark legal ruling.

Europe appears lost as reports emerge that German police are actually covering up migrant crimes to push the narrative that migrants are never violent or break the law and should be welcomed with open arms.

(PHOTO: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)