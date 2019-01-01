Dozen Injured By Rampaging Migrant Gang In German Town

At least 12 people were injured, many hospitalized, when a gang of migrant teenagers embarked on a violent rampage in the center of Amberg, Germany.

The attackers, young men from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iran, began viciously assaulting and harassing pedestrians and arriving travelers near the Amberg train station, even throwing one man down a flight of stairs, according to eyewitnesses.

Their first victim, a 13-year-old boy, was kicked in the stomach before they began calling a 17-year-old girl a "hooker" and beating her companions when they intervened.

"Uninvolved people, including a father with his 5-year-old daughter, tried to escape, but were caught up, thrown to the ground, beaten and kicked," PI News reports.

Another victim, 17, told Bild, "They cursed one of us as 'n*gger' and struck immediately. We wanted to run away, but they caught us at the traffic light. There were at least six people. Three of my friends were beaten. I was beaten down and kicked."

Four suspects who were "already known to police" have been arrested.

Mayor Michael Cerny, who has previously expressed his gratitude to groups orchestrating placement of 'refugees' in Amberg, delivered a brief statement on the attack, effectively warning constituents against allowing it to taint their view of 'asylum seekers.'

"Of course, it should not be generalized, but on the whole these idiots have done a disservice to the peaceful and dedicated asylum seekers," Cerny wrote on Facebook.

(PHOTO: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)