Migrants Land On Greek Island Amid Virus Lockdown

At least 50 illegal aliens arrived by boat on the Greek island of Lesbos amid a strict coronavirus lockdown in place across the country.

It is the first load of migrants to arrive on Greek shores since April 1st, according to local media.

The vessel landed on the north side of the island at Kalo Limani, an uncommon choice for traffickers, after likely setting sail from Turkey.

“The boat was carrying men, women and children of African and Afghan descent,” Analitis reports.

“The disembarkation took place at around 7 in the morning at Kalo Limani in northwestern Lesbos, a point away from the usual disembarkation shores in eastern, northeastern and eastern Lesbos.”

Due to coronavirus protocols, the migrants will allegedly be quarantined in the vicinity of the landing spot for 14 days.

Lesbos has been the Greek island hardest hit by migration for years, with tens of thousands of illegal aliens living in camps designed to handle just several thousand people, at most.

The island has been the site of frequent riots, fires, and violence typically initiated by migrants, but sometimes by fed-up locals, as Infowars Europe has regulary documented.

(PHOTO:Xinhua/Marios Lolos via Getty Images )