Dutch City Sees 23rd Suspected Car Arson in One Month

Three vehicles went up in flames in a single day in Gouda, Netherlands, bringing the total number of suspicious car fires in the city to 23 for the month of May, according to local media.

Police suspect arson in all 23 cases.

“On Friday Gouda mayor Mirjam Salet announced that preventative searches would take place in a number of neighborhoods in an effort to stop this series of car fires,” NL Times reports. “Every night from 10:30 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the police will search people for flammable and fire-accelerating liquids and fire lighters, among other things."

“This measure was implemented after extensive police investigation, extra surveillance and neighborhood guards did not produce the desired effect.”

In many cases, the cars are completely destroyed before emergency fire services can salvage them.

“The police find the series of car fires very worrying and therefore each report is immediately handled seriously,” local police said in a statement.

Automobile fires in the Netherlands are rising at an alarming rate, as Infowars Europe recently reported.

Dutch insurance companies recorded a 9 percent increase in car fires from 2017 to 2018, as 4,359 such claims were filed in 2018, up from 4,014 in 2017.

"The number of car fires in the Netherlands increased by no less than 45 percent in the past five years," NL Times reports. "The provinces of Utrecht, Groningen and Zeeland in particular are seeing more and more cars set alight by vandals and arsonists."

Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how an investigative journalist in Ireland was threatened with legal prosecution for publishing a photo that factually illustrates the decline of the aboriginal Irish people in their home country.

(PHOTO: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)