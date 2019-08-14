Dutch MP Warns "Rule of Law Will Disappear" in Islamized Europe

Dutch MP Geert Wilders has warned that the Western rule of law will "disappear" if the Islamization of Europe continues unabated.

The anti-Islam figurehead urged his countrymen to abandon political correctness and take a stand for their nation and way of life.

"If you give Islam space, if you keep thinking politically correctly and say, 'That is not possible because of our rule of law,' then we, with our political correctness, will destroy our constitutional state," Wilders said during a recent televised debate.

"It is my firm conviction that if we do not tackle Islam, the rule of law will disappear. And why? Because Islam and freedom, Islam and democracy, do not go together."

Wilders asserted that in virtually every country in the world where Islam is the dominant ideology, there is a "total lack of freedom," as well as oppression and violence.

"I think, if we are resilient, if we say that we must tackle Islam, then we do not weaken our rule of law, our democracy – we strengthen it," Wilders said. "Not all people who adhere to Islam, but Islam itself, has different rules than we do, does not play along with our rules."

"So if we stick to our rules on the one hand, and Islam does not do so, then at the end of the day we will have lost everything we stand for. Aren't you afraid of that?"

Wilders often cites statistics and trends to support his concerns, such as a study done by the University of Amsterdam which revealed that at least 11% of Muslims in Holland support violent jihad – a figure that represents over 100,000 Islamists in the tiny country with an active military personnel of only around 50,000.

In 2015, the Pew Research Center projected that 10% of all Europeans will be Muslim by 2050, while the Christian population could decrease by as much as 100 million, but the escalating influx of migrants and ‘refugees’ from the Middle East and Africa, along with rapidly declining European birth rates, could speed that process considerably.

