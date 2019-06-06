Dutch Officials Approving Residency Permits for Criminal Migrants - Report

Employees of immigration and naturalization offices (IND) in the Netherlands are being pressured to quickly approve as many residence permits as possible for ‘asylum seekers,’ even if they are known criminals or illegitimate applicants, according to local media.

Internal IND documents acquired by Dutch media indicate an emphasis is placed on green-lighting applications quickly and avoiding investing too much energy in scrutinizing sensitive or difficult cases that could prove time-consuming or costly.

The report comes on the heels of a scandal in which Dutch authorities were found to be grossly misleading the public about the magnitude and severity of crimes being committed by migrants.

“Due to capacity problems, the Dutch immigration and naturalization service is putting pressure on employees to not revoke the residency permits of asylum seekers convicted of crimes,” NL Times reports, citing documents obtained by NRC Media.

“Internal IND documents in the newspaper's possession show that the revocation team in Zwolle is being pressured by management to revoke as few residency permits as possible… A whistleblower previously told the newspaper that criminal - or lying - asylum seekers wrongly retain their residency permits.”

One IND document reportedly stresses the financial motivation for approving many permits as quickly as possible.

“The focus is on quick non-revocation of residency permits (ie the laborious cases),” the document reportedly states. “We find that we are too busy with money-generating actions.”

Dutch immigration minister Mark Harbers resigned under pressure just weeks ago after being implicated in a systematic concealment of migrant criminality in the Netherlands.

At the heart of the controversy was data released by Harbers' office, which was purportedly intended to provide transparency about various types of offenses committed by 'asylum seekers' in the Netherlands in 2018.

Out of a total 4,600 crimes attributed to migrants, a category labeled "Other" with 1,000 miscellaneous offenses was found to be partially comprised of rapes, murders, child sex abuse, and other equally disturbing acts.

It was not the first time the Dutch government had been implicated in hiding migrant crime stats, as De Telegraaf reportedly busted the Ministry of Justice and Security claiming that migrant crime data wasn't tracked at all, when police were indeed keeping such records.

Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how an investigative journalist in Ireland has been threatened with legal prosecution for publishing a photo that factually illustrates the decline of the aboriginal Irish people in their home country.

(PHOTO: Aaftab Sheikh / Getty Images)