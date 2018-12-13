Egyptian President Blasts Migrants Not Assimilating In Europe

Egypt’s president slammed migrants not fighting for their own countries in a heated pro-nationalist speech.

Migrants should not expect western countries to “open their doors” to people who refuse to assimilate, said President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a newly surfaced speech from November’s World Youth Forum.

“We fight amongst ourselves in our own countries, and then we expect countries that work day and night to achieve progress to protect their [own] people, and to maintain a certain standard of living for them - we demand that they let us in so that we can have part of their success,” he said. “We should be criticizing ourselves - are we protecting our countries, yes or no?”

“If you want to solve the problem, you should solve it in your own countries.”

Furthermore, Al-Sisi spoke directly to people who felt western countries were obligated to welcome migrants regardless if they respected the native population or not.

“Are you upset with the leaders of Germany, England, Italy, or any other European country for closing their borders in order to protect the achievements of many long years?” He said. “You demand to go there with your culture which you consider to be non-negotiable.”

“You say ‘this is how we are and you must accept us (because of) human rights.’ No.”

After explaining his idealized vision for how migration crises ought to be handled, Al-Sisi shared how this mindset can be applied to general travel.

“By the way, if you go to another country as a guest you must completely abide by its laws, customs, traditions, and culture,” he said. “If you are not willing to do this, don’t go.”

(PHOTO: Sean Gallup / Staff / Getty Images)