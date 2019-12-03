Elderly Woman Shoved In Front of Train In Sweden

A woman in her 70s suffered major injuries after being pushed in front of a freight train in Lund, Sweden, according to reports.

Police arrested a 33-year-old male suspect and charged him with attempted murder.

"The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries," a security officer told SVT Nyheter.

Despite revealing the man's age and the fact that he was "unknown" to the victim, no further details about the suspect have been divulged by police, who have also declined to discuss whether he already holds a criminal record or has any ties to the local area.

"Witnesses at the scene were able to pinpoint the man and film from a surveillance camera could prove the incident," said a police spokesman.

More than 20 witnesses have provided information to authorities, according to Swedish media.

“There are a great many people who were at the site,” prosecutor Henrik Steen said. “Many hearings have been held, and there will be further hearings and people who were only briefly heard initially will testify in detail. We are also waiting for a surveillance video and will question the suspect.”

“We don't know anything about the motive yet, we have to hold more interrogations and see what picture comes out.”

(PHOTO: Sigfrid Lundberg / Flickr)