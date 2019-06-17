Asylum Seeker Convicted of Attempted Murder After Stabbing German Host Family's Child

An Eritrean 'asylum seeker' has been sentenced by a German court to seven and a half years in prison for attempted murder after the man stabbed his host family's 11-year-old son, according to local media.

Abdulrahman M., 26, had been staying in Vilshofen, Lower Bavaria, with a family known to house migrants, Junge Freiheit reports.

In July, 2018, he attacked the family's 11-year-old son when they were home alone, pushing him to the ground and stabbing him in the throat with a 15 cm blade while yelling, "Die! Die! Die!"

An intervention by the family dog, who bit Abdulrahman, enabled the boy to escape and flee down the street with his assailant in pursuit.

Abdulrahman would later tell prosecutors that he had a video of himself naked on his cell phone, which his victim's mother had somehow seen, and the attempted killing was an act of retribution.

"It is not possible for a woman to see a Muslim naked, this must be punished with death," Abdulrahman said, asserting that 'the devil' had ordered him to carry the knife.

The child now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has reportedly not been able to attend school.

"We always helped Abdulrahman," said the victim's mother. "We do not understand why he did this to us."

(PHOTO: Paul Bradbury / Getty Images)