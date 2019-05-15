EU Court Rules Criminal Migrants Cannot Be Automatically Deported

European nations cannot automatically deport migrants who perpetrate serious crimes if they face danger or "persecution" in their home countries, the EU's top court has ruled.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has decreed that even committing murder is not grounds for immediate deportation or revocation of asylum status, according to Deustche Welle.

"The ruling was triggered by lawsuits filed by three asylum seekers currently residing in Belgium and the Czech Republic," the German outlet reports. "The two EU member nations rejected their claims or revoked their refugee statuses after the plaintiffs were found guilty of serious crimes, including blackmail, robbery, and murder."

"In the Tuesday ruling, the ECJ stated that migrants can lose their refugee status after committing crimes. However, they also said such people would still be considered refugees by the Geneva Convention."

While the Geneva Convention does allow for deportation of migrants who pose a threat to their host countries, EU member states are also beholden to the 'Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU,' which establishes even stricter controls against expulsions of migrants.

"The Charter prohibits, in absolute terms, torture and inhuman or degrading punishment or treatment, irrespective of the conduct of the person concerned, as well as removal to a State where there is a serious risk of a person being subjected to such treatment," the ECJ said in a statement, adding that 'protective status' for migrants does "not require a lawful stay, but merely the refugee's physical presence in the territory of the host Member State."

The organization Islamic Relief Worldwide has funded a new billboard in support of Islam that appears on the side of the stadium where the Manchester terror attack took place in 2017.

(PHOTO: Becker & Bredel/ullstein bild via Getty Images)