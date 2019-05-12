EU Election Poll Shows Brexit Party Beating Labour & Tories COMBINED

Support for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has surged, while the Conservative Party has essentially collapsed ahead of the EU elections, according to polls.

An online The Opinium poll shows the Brexit Party at 34%, while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party is at 21% and Theresa May's Conservatives are at 11%, meaning the Brexit Party has more support than the two combined.

"Accurate or not, these are great numbers and our movement for democracy is gathering pace," Farage tweeted Saturday.

Accurate or not, these are great numbers and our movement for democracy is gathering pace. pic.twitter.com/3acjwtEDeG — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 11, 2019

Support for the Brexit Party exploded after Farage vowed to create a new party that wouldn't ignore the democratic will of the British people after current MPs rescheduled or delayed Brexit multiple times.

Currently, the UK is set to leave the European Union on October 31st.

