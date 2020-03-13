EU to Offer Illegal Migrants on Greek Islands Over $2,200 to Return Home

The European Union will offer migrants illegally present on Greek islands 2,000 euros (~$2,217) to return to their homelands, according to reports.

The repatratiation scheme will effectively reward economic migrants who are seeking a more comfortable lifestyle in Europe, as the program would not apply to refugees with viable asylum claims.

“Refugees will not return, of course, they can’t return, but economic migrants that maybe know they will not get a positive asylum decision could be interested in doing that,” Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner, told the Guardian.

Johansson says the plan will be overseen by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration in conjunction with Frontex, and will provide a "window of opportunity for a targeted group."

The sum to be offered is reportedly more than five times the 370 euro (~$410) amount typically given to migrants to "help them rebuild their lives in their country of origin," the Guardian reports.

The EU says it hopes 5,000 migrants will take advantage of the deal, meaning approximately 10,000,000 euros (~$11,000,000) could be handed to illegal aliens simply for showing up on European shores - before they are transported back to their home countries at no charge.

At least 40,000 migrants are currently amassed on five Greek islands, according to recent estimates, with approximately 20,000 on the island of Lesbos alone.

Greece's eastern islands have suffered the brunt of an endless migration flow that rapidly escalated again during the second half of 2019, as Infowars Europe has regularly reported.

(PHOTO: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

