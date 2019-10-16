Asylum Applications in Europe Surge

European nations are receiving far more asylum applications than in 2018, as officials warn that a new migration crisis is fast developing.

The number of people seeking asylum in Europe is up 10 percent from 2018, according to figures compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

"So far in 2019 more applications have been lodged compared to last year: between January and August 2019 more than 456,000 applications have been lodged in the EU+, up by 10% compared the same period in 2018," the EASO explains in an asylum trends report using data collected through the end of August.

According to more current figures provided by the EASO to Die Welt, the trend continued into September, and could even increase due to renewed fighting in the Kurdish region of Syria.

"While worries about new refugee movements are growing as a result of Turkey's attack on the Syrian Kurds, the number of asylum applications in Europe, irrespective of this, is still well above the levels of the years before the migration crisis," Die Welt reports. "As of 24 September, 487,000 asylum applications have already been submitted in the EU, Switzerland and Norway this year."

At least one in four applicants are granted refugee status, while another nine percent receive other 'protective titles.'

Syrians, Afghans, and Venezuelans comprise the largest groups applying for asylum, with citizens of Turkey, Iraq, Colombia, Pakistan, Iran, Albania and Nigeria rounding out the rest of the top 10.

Iraqis, Syrians, and Turks tend to apply in Germany, where their diasporas are established and growing, while migrants from Latin American countries are targeting Spain as their destination of choice.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer recently warned Europe is on the brink of a migration crisis potentially more catastrophic than that which unfolded in 2015.

"We must do more to help our European partners with controls on the EU external borders. We have left them alone for too long," Seehofer said in early October.

"If we do not do that we will once again face a refugee wave like in 2015 or maybe even greater."

