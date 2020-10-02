Facebook Censors Woman's Video of 'Foreign' Male Assaulting Her on French Train

A woman who shared non-graphic footage of a man sexually assaulting her on a train in France says her post was censored by Facebook, preventing her from exposing her attacker.

In the video, the victim can be seen sitting opposite a male who appears to be of foreign descent.

This is what France has become. pic.twitter.com/w7takWlpwv — Billy (@billygerent) October 1, 2020

The man ogles the woman while rubbing his genitals before eventually unzipping his jeans and attempting to grab her leg and shoe.

The woman repeatedly tells the man to stop, pushing his hands away.

The victim explained the situation in a Facebook post.

September 26 2020 in France.

Train TER 17491 Marseille Saint-Charles - Nice.

A “[mentally] unbalanced” (that's how they say it now, right?) attacked me and touched himself in front of me. Compartment train, empty car and no controller on the horizon.

I don't publish this video cheerfully, I know it won't work and that he will never be found, but I just want to point out a real and daily problem: It's really not good to be a woman right now!

Luckily when I got out of the train a man defended me and literally stuck him into the wall. A thousand thanks to him. So good to see him crumble in front of a man, a real one.

Sweet France.... take care of you girls.

PS: for the simple-minded who wonder why I didn’t changed places.... what do I do when the train is empty and there's no one around? Move to another compartment and play hide-and-seek at the risk of making it even crazier than it already is?

Shortly after sharing the post – in which she had tagged the French National Railway Company (SNCF), as well as President Emmanuel Macron and Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin – the woman's video was apparently censored by Facebook for violating "Community Standards for Sexual Acts."

“Visibly denouncing the truth and the daily attacks on women in France in 2020 goes against the standards of Facebook,” the woman wrote in a follow-up post.

“What a nice message of encouragement to crazy people and perverts! 'Go on, assault, rape, kill, everything is allowed in France, but don’t forget to wear a mask...!’”

It is unclear if authorities are investing the incident at this time.

(PHOTO: Screenshots / Twitter)