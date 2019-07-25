Father Beats Foreign Men Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girls at French Pool

Two foreign men who allegedly sexually assaulted young girls at a French pool were brutally beaten by one victim's father and other bystanders, according to local media.

A melee broke out at a swimming pool in Draveil, France, after two Moldovan men were reportedly caught in the act of groping girls aged 12 and 15.

The suspects, both around 30 years of age, were set upon by one of the girls' father and others, who proceeded to deliver a thrashing that inflicted head trauma, cracked ribs, broken nose, and other fractures.

"One of the two individuals managed to escape the crowd and hide in the undergrowth, while the second man was extracted by security guards from the recreational center," Le Parisien reports.

The men were later taken into police custody after receiving some medical treatment.

"One of the two men suffers from a head injury, a broken nose and wrist. The other has cracked ribs and a swollen face," a police source told Le Parisien.

Local officials have condemned the sexual assault and are now calling for stricter security measures at recreational facilities.

The incident is just the latest in a slew of similar episodes taking place at swimming pools across Europe.

A staunchly feminist magazine in Germany recently defied the rules of mainstream journalism, penning a scathingly frank exposé on the destruction of European swimming culture by migrants and foreign men.

