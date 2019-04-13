Trick or Treaty? Memes Flood in as UK Goes for Halloween Brexit With 'Zombie' PM

Halloween has apparently become the most perfect date for the Brexit nightmare to end, at least social media users think so.

After the European Union agreed to give the UK prime minister a “flexible extension” of the Brexit horror story until 31 October, Chancellor Philip Hammond said Theresa May will remain in office until she takes the country out of the bloc.

Ever since the announcement, social media has been inundated with memes and jokes on the date set for the UK’s divorce, which ironically coincides with Halloween, and has caused many to wonder whether Brussels was trolling London:

Yeah! #Halloween is a great day to do #Brexit. It means that those who voted for it, get to come back and see it enacted! pic.twitter.com/oFQyGL7xb5 — phill smuth (@phillmoog) April 11, 2019

Choosing Halloween for the #flextension date maybe the greatest bit of trolling in the history of the Internet...? pic.twitter.com/gZSss1tGah — Fire In The North (@AFireInTheNorth) April 11, 2019

Brexit extension offer is.... Halloween 👻 🎃



We are being trolled and we deserve it pic.twitter.com/RMO78gzdmv — article 50 challenge (@A50Challenge) April 10, 2019

Netizens were simply left no other choice but to troll the “zombie” prime minister and her government, as well as the “Nightmare on Downing Street”.

Loving the #Halloween images coming out over the #Brextension news this morning.

Total gift for the media. And a Nightmare on Downing Street, indeed#HalloweenBrexit #Brexit pic.twitter.com/5lnspDbkUO — Mummy Central (@Mummy_Central) April 11, 2019

EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until 31 October - meaning we are stuck with a zombie government till Halloween https://t.co/QtpBMYjF9N pic.twitter.com/aViWVUZ3dS — ⚘Are We All Asleep ?#funnytinge⚘ ⚘▀▄▀▄▀▄⚘▄▀▄▀▄▀⚘ (@demindblower) April 12, 2019

Halloween Brexit x May x Fixed Term Parliaments Act means we really are stuck with a zombie government. pic.twitter.com/nlOBOLdqqC — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) April 11, 2019

Many social media users revealed what costumes they are going to wear for #HalloweenBrexit:

Can't wait to dress as Brexit for Halloween this year. Basically I'll turn up to parties, say I'll make them better, ruin everything and shout at people for complaining about it. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 11, 2019

At Halloween, I am going to dress up as a European and frighten the sh*t out of all Brexiteers. #brexit — Aodhán Ó Coileáin 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@CapersColly) April 11, 2019

What will everyone be dressing as for Brexit Halloween? I’m going as an indicative vote — Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) April 10, 2019

Asking for a friend: how does one dress as Crippling Anxiety for Brexit Halloween? #RevokeA50Now #BrexitHalloween — Requin (@sassyrequin) April 11, 2019

Some poked fun at the situation, coming up with a bunch of hilarious names for a hypothetical horror movie about the Halloween Brexit:

Halloween Brexit x name a better horror film x — Aleesha (@a_leesha1) April 10, 2019

Friday The 13th....No Wait, March 29th....No, June 30th....Okay, October 31st. — Scott Grady (@DaRefScottGrady) April 11, 2019

I still know what you did last referendum — joe (@Joe17Smoking) April 11, 2019

The Brexorcist. — FlipTop #GTTO (@FlipTop27) April 10, 2019

The night before no deal — Adam (@Adam14250194) April 11, 2019

The UK was supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March, but Theresa May decided to request an extension since she failed to gain support from British lawmakers for the withdrawal deal she had previously negotiated with Brussels.

(Image Credit: @ianbremmer/Twitter)