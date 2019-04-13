Trick or Treaty? Memes Flood in as UK Goes for Halloween Brexit With 'Zombie' PM

Halloween has apparently become the most perfect date for the Brexit nightmare to end, at least social media users think so.
After the European Union agreed to give the UK prime minister a “flexible extension” of the Brexit horror story until 31 October, Chancellor Philip Hammond said Theresa May will remain in office until she takes the country out of the bloc.
Ever since the announcement, social media has been inundated with memes and jokes on the date set for the UK’s divorce, which ironically coincides with Halloween, and has caused many to wonder whether Brussels was trolling London:
Netizens were simply left no other choice but to troll the “zombie” prime minister and her government, as well as the “Nightmare on Downing Street”.
Many social media users revealed what costumes they are going to wear for #HalloweenBrexit:
Some poked fun at the situation, coming up with a bunch of hilarious names for a hypothetical horror movie about the Halloween Brexit:
The UK was supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March, but Theresa May decided to request an extension since she failed to gain support from British lawmakers for the withdrawal deal she had previously negotiated with Brussels.
(Image Credit: @ianbremmer/Twitter)