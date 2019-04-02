Fifth Stabbing in Four Days in London Neighborhood

A neighborhood in North London saw its fifth stabbing in the past four days, leaving locals on edge as police increase patrols, according to UK media.

A man in his 30s is reportedly fighting for his life after collapsing in the street, the BBC reports.

Police discovered him suffering from a stab wound at approximately 5:00am on Aberdeen Road in Edmonton – scene of the first of four stabbings that unfolded across 10 hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"The actions of the suspect, the fact that the incidents are in a similar area and the description given means that we are potentially only looking for one perpetrator," said Chief Superintendent Helen Millichap.

Police say the suspect in the latest attack was described similarly as in prior attacks – a "tall, skinny black man, wearing a hoodie."

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks, but at least one man has been released on bail and it is still unclear if the stabbings are related, although all victims were reportedly knifed in the back in a similar manner and in the same vicinity.

"I am aware that events from the weekend have caused a huge amount of worry and concern among the community, and that this incident will cause further alarm," said Detective Superintendent Luke Marks.

"While at this stage the incident has not yet been formally linked, the location and manner of this attack will be of concern to the public."

(PHOTO: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)