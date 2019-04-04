'Massive Criminal Syndicate' Operating Lucrative Migrant Pipeline to Europe - Filmmaker

International crime networks are operating a highly profitable human trafficking industry as migrants pay large sums of money to be transported to Europe, says filmmaker Lauren Southern.

Appearing on RT to discuss a groundbreaking interview with a Moroccan "fixer" from her forthcoming documentary Borderless, Southern shone light on the financial magnitude of the migrant pipeline flowing into Europe.

The smuggling operative, whom Southern describes as a "money handler for the boss," reveals that migrants shell out anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 euros to be transported from Morocco to Spain on boats holding 50 people.

"Imagine how much money you’re making," Southern said. "It’s 130,000 euros per boat. I mean - ten boats in a day? You’re making $1.3 million. Why is no one talking about this massive criminal syndicate?"

“This is quite an intelligent business. This isn’t just a few people fleeing their country, desperately getting on dinghies trying to get to Spain. This is a very structured business.”

When asked how migrants are procuring such large sums of cash, Southern explained that, in many cases, it is hardly the most destitute residents of Africa and the Middle East who are attempting to buy their way to a better life in the West, but rather those who have access to more resources than the truly penniless.

"The type of people we were meeting in these camps – they are not the poorest of the poor in Africa," Southern explained. "These are not 'refugees.' Of course some of them are coming from terrible areas, but they are selling their house, they do have money to spend to make this trip."

"There's a lot of disinformation going on here. First of all, that this is some sort of 'refugee crisis' – a lot of these people are economic migrants. They are selling their houses and bringing their life savings to come to Spain."

"A lot of them are contacted first by the traffickers and offered a deal – they're not fleeing," she continued. "It's a massive misconception that has led to a lot of the open borders talk throughout Europe."

(PHOTO: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)