Finland Official Mulls Ending Citizenship of Criminal Migrants

Migrants in Finland who are guilty of serious crimes should have their citizenship removed, according to the country’s Interior Minister.

Kai Mykkänen delivered his stance while Finnish police are investigating a series of rape and child abuse cases currently rocking the country where all the suspects are either refugees or asylum seekers.

“You cannot come to Finland to seek protection and then create insecurity yourself,” said Mykkänen.

As of this writing, two Finnish cities are embroiled in a slew of cases involving offenders with a “foreign background” being arrested for the suspected rape and gross sexual exploitation of girls under the age of 15.

Regarding these incidents, law enforcement has urged parents to be vigilant of their children’s social media activity as it is believed that is how offenders are reaching their victims.

Correspondingly, more of Finland’s top leaders are weighing in on the situation while calling for a crisis meeting over what Swedish media is referring to as “the foreign pedophile wave.”

"As a result of the inhuman and reprehensible events in Oulu and Helsinki, the government will meet next week in negotiations both on Tuesday and Friday,” wrote Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.

Additionally, the president has released an official statement expressing his shock.

“It is unacceptable that some people who have asked for and even received asylum from us have brought evil and created insecurity here,” said President Sauli Niinistö. “We need open and substantive discussions about sensitive issues and carefully weighed decisions.”

Furthermore, Mykkänen is proposing moving collection camps for asylum seekers to the EU’s borders in a move to make the process more efficient.

“It would be to the EU's external border countries' own advantage,” said Mykkänen.

(PHOTO: Hans Punz / Contributor / Getty Images)