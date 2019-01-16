Finland Rocked By Explosive 'Migrant Grooming Gang' Crisis

Shockwaves are rippling through Finland amid a slew of revelations indicating migrant 'grooming gangs' are preying on children under the age of 15.

The Scandinavian nation was initially rocked by the arrests of seven 'foreign' men in December who were charged with repeatedly gang raping a 10-year-old in Oulu. The men had all arrived in Finland as migrants or 'refugees.'

A broader scandal now appears to be blowing wide open as Finnish police have announced investigations into multiple similar incidents in Oulu and Helsinki, and Finland's president and prime minister have both been forced to address the matter.

"It is unbearable that some people who have asked for and even received asylum from us have brought evil here and created insecurity here,” said President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement earlier this week.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä announced the government will hold emergency meetings next week.

"As a result of the inhumane and reprehensible events in Oulu and Helsinki, the government will meet next week in negotiations both on Tuesday and Friday," Sipilä wrote on Twitter

Investigative journalist Katie Hopkins and her colleague Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff are currently on the ground in Finland, consulting with locals and challenging officials and mainstream media who have either been ignorant to the unfolding horror or have turned a blind eye to the suffering of Finland's children at the hands of migrants.

"I am frightened for the children of Finland," Hopkins tweeted on Wednesday. "Finnish bureaucrats have their heads in the sand, pretending they don’t have a grooming gang problem, delivering no action whatsoever. The State broadcaster YLE News did not air our interview."

The State broadcaster @ylenews did not air our interview. pic.twitter.com/ZmW3l6UQ4w — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 16, 2019

Watch Hopkins' full interview with YLE below -

Hopkins reports that she and Wolff attempted to meet with Oulu's mayor, but were ultimately handed off to a subordinate.

Looking forward to meeting the mayor of #Oulu about the problems of migrant grooming gangs targeting young Finnish girls in her city and what ACTION is going to be taken - waiting in her office now. #Finland pic.twitter.com/B34wJRhMf5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 14, 2019

Watch Hopkins' tense interview with evasive Oulu City Councillor Ari Heikkinen -

Finland's interior minister is now proposing that migrants found guilty of serious crimes should have their citizenship stripped.

Infowars Europe will continue to report on this developing story as more details become available.

(PHOTO: Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)