Firefighters Ambushed in Brussels No-Go Zone May Have Been 'Lured' There

Members of a fire squad attacked while responding to a call in the Brussels migrant ghetto of Molenbeek believe they may have been lured there, according to reports.

An emergency crew arrived on the scene of a garbage can blaze in the notorious no-go zone before realizing the street had been partially blocked with other containers.

“When we approached the fire, our fire truck was suddenly pelted with glass bottles. They were thrown at us by people standing on the roof of a building. Projectiles were also thrown during the extinguishing,” spokesman Walter Derieuw told Het Nieuwsblad.

While the truck sustained minor damage, no injuries were reported.

Derieuw says crew members are suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“They can hardly put these facts in place,” Derieuw said. "We wonder if we were not deliberately lured to the scene in order to attack us."

An investigation has been launched by local authorities, and Mayor Catherine Moureaux has imposed a ban on gatherings between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the Molenbeekse Sippelberg district, SCEPTR reports.

"We cannot understand that aid workers, while carrying out their tasks and serving the population, become victims of senseless violence," police spokeswoman Caroline Vervaet said.

Attacks against firefighters and emergency responders have become increasingly common in Belgium and other European countries, as Infowars has reported.

(PHOTO: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/AFP via Getty Images)