Fireworks Launched at Swedish Police, Elderly Woman In Slew of Attacks

Police officers, an elderly woman and a family home were the targets of attacks involving fireworks or similar explosives across Sweden, according to local media.

A gang of youths launched firecrackers at a woman in her 70s as she exited a grocery store in Skövde, police say.

The woman suffered some injuries, including damage to her hearing, GT reports.

Police say dozens of youths had been firing off 'rockets' in the neighborhood the night before, and responding officers were ambushed when they attempted to investigate.

"When police patrol came to the site, they directed the rockets at their colleagues," said a police spokesman.

In Trollhättan, police are investigating suspected arson after a villa was set ablaze overnight while a family slept inside.

Police believe the fire was the result of fireworks being shot at the home.

"Someone has heard some form of a whistling sound and then the bang, which woke the family up," a police spokesman told GT. "It could have ended really badly."

In yet another incident, 'rockets' were launched at police responding to a multiple car fire in Uppsala.

"In connection with the police investigating a car fire in Stenhagen in Uppsala, a rocket was shot at one of the police," SVT reports. "The rocket missed, but was suspected of being fired from a passing car."

Gunnar Appelgren, a security specialist and head of Stockholm police force’s gang conflict division, recently expressed his concern over growing violence in Sweden, saying the country was effectively entering "some form of a state of war."

(PHOTO: JOHAN NILSSON/AFP/Getty Images)