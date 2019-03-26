Foreigners Now Half of Berlin’s Prison Population

Foreigners now make up half of the prison population in Berlin, Germany, and officials are struggling to conquer the language barrier complicating even the simplest of tasks.

A private company that provides video translators around-the-clock is being considered to address the crisis because city’s current administration “wants to avoid” inmates serving as translators for prison workers.

"People often can not even tell us if their abdominal pain is due to a co-prisoner beating them up," said an official.

Since 2013, while the percentage of foreign prisoners rose from 35% to 50%, the total number of prisoners decreased.

Because of this, the country’s official language is now the de facto foreign language in its own prisons, a phenomenon a prison committee chairman links to Europe’s migration crisis.

“The trend has intensified [since] the year 2015,” said the chairman. “[It] is obvious that the wave of immigration has to do with it.”

“In my view, nobody was prepared for such a development.”

Correspondingly, officials in Germany's neighbor France have acknowledged their own prison issues linked to foreign occupants.

The nation’s law enforcement is stretched to its limits and prisons are becoming outlets for Islamic radicalization, says French MP Valérie Boyer.

“There’s a shortage of prison space,” said the French MP. “All while radicalization prospers, especially in prisons.”

(PHOTO: picture alliance / Contributor / Getty)