France: Illegal Migrant Robs Woman, Sexually Assaults Two More in Drunken Rampage

A male migrant illegally present in France robbed one woman before sexually assaulting two others in separate attacks, according to reports.

The man, who is homeless, claims he was drunk and has no recollection of his crime spree, police say.

“On Tuesday night, Lyon police arrested a man in Tobie Rebatel Square in the 1st arrondissement of Lyon,” Lyon Mag reports.

“Shortly before 1 a.m., a 27-year-old drunken homeless man snatched a woman's purse but lost his loot as he fled during events that took place at Saint-Antoine Quay in the 2nd arrondissement.”

The suspect was reportedly caught “red-handed” by police during the final assault.

Authorities later determined the man had already been ordered to leave the country.

Many European countries are flooded with criminal illegal aliens who ignore self-deportation orders and go on to commit additional offenses, as Infowars Europe has reported.

Police in the Netherlands are calling for increased deportations of illegal aliens who commit crimes after an officer recently revealed his encounter with one migrant who had nearly 600 brushes with the law.

European officials frequently claim deportations are complicated due to lack of cooperation from aliens' home countries, indicating political will to solve the problem may be limited, despite widespread crime committed by migrants in recent years.

(PHOTO: Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto via Getty Images)