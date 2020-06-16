French Cities Under Siege From Islamic Gangs, Antifa

Ferocious battles have broken out in multiple French cities as radical leftists riot and ethnic warfare spreads to new locations.

Conflict between Chechen and North African Islamic gangs has metastasized after exploding during the weekend in Dijon, with at least three combatants injured and 45 arrested amid related fighting in Nice.

France's RAID tactical police were deployed to regain control of the city after gunfire was reported and men were seen prowling with Kalashnikov-style rifles.

"According to various police sources, these violent clashes are linked to the events that occurred for three nights in Dijon (Côte-d'Or), where members of the Chechen community have gathered and want to avenge the injuries of a 16-year-old adolescent, who was allegedly attacked by people from the Maghreb community," Actu 17 reports.

In Paris, a protest for better pay for healthcare workers quickly devolved as 'black bloc' militants attacked police and destroyed property.

In Lyon, an off-duty police officer and his wife were brutally assaulted by a dozen assailants after one reportedly recognized him and yelled, "I'll f**k you up, dirty cop."

Four suspects have been arrested at this time.

