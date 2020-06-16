French Cities Under Siege From Islamic Gangs, Antifa

Ferocious battles have broken out in multiple French cities as radical leftists riot and ethnic warfare spreads to new locations.

Conflict between Chechen and North African Islamic gangs has metastasized after exploding during the weekend in Dijon, with at least three combatants injured and 45 arrested amid related fighting in Nice.

France's RAID tactical police were deployed to regain control of the city after gunfire was reported and men were seen prowling with Kalashnikov-style rifles.

🚨 fusillade dans le quartier dès lisérons à Nice suite à des tensions avec les tchétchènes pic.twitter.com/T4XotG7wVu — le demon dans ta tête (@DemonDans) June 15, 2020

"According to various police sources, these violent clashes are linked to the events that occurred for three nights in Dijon (Côte-d'Or), where members of the Chechen community have gathered and want to avenge the injuries of a 16-year-old adolescent, who was allegedly attacked by people from the Maghreb community," Actu 17 reports.

Sinan niveau munitions y’a pas de rupture de stock ? #dijon #tchetchenes pic.twitter.com/1qgeW9RiXz — C Pas Des Lol ♠️ (@cpasdeslol18) June 15, 2020

In Paris, a protest for better pay for healthcare workers quickly devolved as 'black bloc' militants attacked police and destroyed property.

France 🇫🇷 is watching in complete disbelief as violence spreads daily throughout the country.

Today in Paris #Antifas distroyed the #Invalides area in ultra violent riots against the police.

Like a falling monarch #Macron presides over the «lebanonization» of our country. pic.twitter.com/dSEFw5dPgh — Jerome Riviere (@jerome_riviere) June 16, 2020

It is really going down in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/6qGRX1El5R — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 16, 2020

Les forces de l’ordre tentent de faire usage de gaz lacrymogène, mais le vent n’est pas de leur côté...#blackbloc #soignants #manif16Juin #16juin pic.twitter.com/SSdmSQIgo9 — Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) June 16, 2020

Black Bloc Antifa militants attack police today in Paris. These are the people supported by the likes of London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the media establishment.

We are told football hooligans are the real threat though. Yeah, okay. https://t.co/f360HEJ1ZO — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) June 16, 2020

In Lyon, an off-duty police officer and his wife were brutally assaulted by a dozen assailants after one reportedly recognized him and yelled, "I'll f**k you up, dirty cop."

Four suspects have been arrested at this time.

