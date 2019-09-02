French Firetruck Stoned by Attackers

Firefighters in France were ambushed by attackers who threw stones at them and damaged their vehicle, according to reports.

A fire brigade from Haute-Vienne was responding to a call in Limoges on Saturday night when the attack took place.

While the emergency crew was busy putting out a motorcycle fire, projectiles began raining down, smashing windows and mirrors on their truck.

"Incivility last night, as with other departments, the Limoges [sapeurs-pompiers] were the target of projectiles on a fire vehicle that was on call in a neighborhood of the city. A window has been broken," the Sapeurs-Pompiers 87 fire brigade wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the damage.

"Last night the firefighters of the main rescue center of Limoges Mitout were the target of thrown stones. Incomprehensible and intolerable act. Total support to the teams," tweeted fire brigade officer Jérémy Lavergne.

Cette nuit les sapeurs pompiers du centre de secours principal de Limoges Mitout ont été la cible de jets de pierres.

Acte incompréhensible et intolérable.

Soutien total aux équipes.@rescomSP @Sdis_87 #touchepasàmonpompier pic.twitter.com/71Zy8qe2H5 — Jérémy LAVERGNE (@jerMLavergne) September 1, 2019

There were no injuries sustained during the attack, and an investigation has been launched.

Physical attacks on firefighters in France are on the rise, as Infowars Europe reported just days ago.

Assaults against fire personnel have risen by 23 percent since 2017, according to The Local France, which documented a series of violent incidents perpetrated against firefighters in the span of a single recent weekend.

A man suspected of murdering three people in Virginia led police on a foot chase and attacked an innocent bystander – all while naked.

(PHOTOS: Sapeurs-Pompiers 87 / Facebook)